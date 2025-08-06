Opposition's demand for discussion on 'votebandi' non-negotiable: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday said that the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the Election Commission’s 'votebandi' exercise remains non-negotiable in both Houses of Parliament, amid continued disruption over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said that the Chair in the Rajya Sabha is a "continuing entity" and must adhere to established rulings and conventions.

Jairam Ramesh slammed the Deputy Chairman's ruling that matters related to the Election Commission could not be discussed in Parliament, citing a precedent set by the Lok Sabha Speaker on December 14, 1988.

However, Ramesh pointed to a contrary ruling delivered on July 21, 2023, by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, a nominee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had asserted that the Upper House is entitled to discuss any issue “under the sun”, barring the conduct of judges, unless in the context of an impeachment motion.

"The then-Chairman had also clarified that the concept of sub judice was totally misconceived," Ramesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), questioning why this ruling was being ignored.