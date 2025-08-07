A year on, RG Kar victim's parents still ask: 'Who killed our daughter?'

Frustrated with the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) handling of the case, the victim’s parents traveled to Delhi on Thursday, seeking meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CBI Director Praveen Sood to voice their grievances. The CBI, which took over the case from Kolkata Police, has submitted five status reports to the Sealdah court, the latest on July 16. However, the victim's father says he has lost all trust in both the police and the investigative agency.

“Today we met the CBI Director and Joint Director, but it was only a waste of time. We have lost all faith in the police and the CBI,” he said. “For some reasons best known to them, the CBI appears compromised, either politically or otherwise. They are just parroting what the Kolkata Police had said.”

He further alleged deliberate attempts to destroy evidence. “There were three bodies at the crematorium that day. Yet our daughter’s body was cremated first. Why the hurry? Steps were taken to wipe out evidence,” he claimed. “They want us to bring evidence. Is that our job or theirs? The CBI is spineless. None of our demands were heard. We believe more people were involved, and they must be punished.”