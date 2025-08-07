A year on, RG Kar victim's parents still ask: 'Who killed our daughter?'

KOLKATA: Nearly a year after a young woman doctor was raped and murdered inside a locked seminar room at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, her grieving parents continue their agonizing wait for justice, their wounds only deepening with time.
On August 9 last year, the woman’s body was discovered in the emergency building of the hospital. Investigations later revealed she had been raped and murdered. In January 2025, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, was convicted by the Sealdah court and sentenced to life imprisonment. Yet, the parents remain unsatisfied, alleging a larger conspiracy and systemic failures in the probe.
The horrific crime triggered nationwide outrage and protests, even resonating internationally. But as the first anniversary of her death approaches, the family claims justice remains elusive.
Frustrated with the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) handling of the case, the victim’s parents traveled to Delhi on Thursday, seeking meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CBI Director Praveen Sood to voice their grievances. The CBI, which took over the case from Kolkata Police, has submitted five status reports to the Sealdah court, the latest on July 16. However, the victim's father says he has lost all trust in both the police and the investigative agency.
“Today we met the CBI Director and Joint Director, but it was only a waste of time. We have lost all faith in the police and the CBI,” he said. “For some reasons best known to them, the CBI appears compromised, either politically or otherwise. They are just parroting what the Kolkata Police had said.”
He further alleged deliberate attempts to destroy evidence. “There were three bodies at the crematorium that day. Yet our daughter’s body was cremated first. Why the hurry? Steps were taken to wipe out evidence,” he claimed. “They want us to bring evidence. Is that our job or theirs? The CBI is spineless. None of our demands were heard. We believe more people were involved, and they must be punished.”
The family also cited the Supreme Court’s earlier observations questioning the handling of the case. “Those questions still remain unanswered… all they (CBI) say is, ‘investigation is ongoing.’ That’s not enough,” they said.
On Saturday a march to Nabanna, the West Bengal secretariat, will be organized, demanding justice for the victim on her death anniversary. The victim’s parents said that they were reaching out to various political parties, except the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), to join the march. Their fight continues, with their last hope now resting on the judiciary.