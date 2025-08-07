Cash discovery row: SC dismisses Justice Yashwant Varma's plea seeking invalidation of in-house inquiry panel

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the plea filed by Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court, who sought to nullify an in-house inquiry panel’s report that found him guilty of misconduct in connection with a cash discovery case.

The Bench observed that Justice Varma’s conduct failed to inspire confidence and concluded that his petition did not merit consideration.

The court said that the in-house investigation and the judges' committee, formed by the then Chief Justice of India (CJI), followed the due process.

It further ruled that forwarding the committee’s report, which recommended Justice Varma’s removal, to the Prime Minister and the President was constitutionally valid.

Further details are awaited.