'Reclaim the night' set to return to Kolkata with calls for justice, one year after RG Kar incident

KOLKATA: “Reclaim the Night” is all set to return to the streets of Kolkata on August 9, demanding justice for the RG Kar victim.
On August 9 last year, the 26-year-old doctor's body was found in the hospital's seminar room with multiple wounds. Investigations revealed she had been raped and murdered. The investigation of the case was handed over to the CBI from the Kolkata Police. In January 2025, civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. However, the victim's family believes there was a larger conspiracy behind the crime.
On the first anniversary of the tragedy, the parents had called for a march to Nabanna, the state administrative headquarters, while the 'Abhaya Mancha' group planned a separate march to Kalighat. However, police on Friday denied permission for both events, offering alternative protest sites instead.
The West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum has organised a nighttime procession from College Square to Shyambazar, followed by a sit-in protest, though it's unclear if police have approved the gathering. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari has supported the family's call for the Nabanna march.
Police officials stated that no permission had been sought for the Nabanna march and reminded that the area is a high-security zone where protests are banned under Section 163 of BNS (formerly Section 144 of IPC). They cited two ongoing High Court cases regarding the protests, noting that while peaceful protest is a fundamental right, the administration can impose restrictions to prevent violence or damage.
Authorities have suggested alternative protest locations - Santragachi bus stand in Howrah and Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Kolkata. Police commissioners from both Kolkata and Howrah said that protesters must apply in advance with details about participant numbers and logistics.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma warned that the planned Kalighat march would not be allowed, adding that surveillance through CCTV and drones would help identify any illegal activity. West Bengal Police ADG Supratim Sarkar stated that gatherings at unauthorized locations would face legal action.
The case continues to highlight tensions between citizens' right to protest and security concerns, with the medical community and victim's family insisting that justice remains incomplete one year after the horrific crime.