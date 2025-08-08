'Reclaim the night' set to return to Kolkata with calls for justice, one year after RG Kar incident

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum has organised a nighttime procession from College Square to Shyambazar, followed by a sit-in protest, though it's unclear if police have approved the gathering. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari has supported the family's call for the Nabanna march.

Police officials stated that no permission had been sought for the Nabanna march and reminded that the area is a high-security zone where protests are banned under Section 163 of BNS (formerly Section 144 of IPC). They cited two ongoing High Court cases regarding the protests, noting that while peaceful protest is a fundamental right, the administration can impose restrictions to prevent violence or damage.

Authorities have suggested alternative protest locations - Santragachi bus stand in Howrah and Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Kolkata. Police commissioners from both Kolkata and Howrah said that protesters must apply in advance with details about participant numbers and logistics.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma warned that the planned Kalighat march would not be allowed, adding that surveillance through CCTV and drones would help identify any illegal activity. West Bengal Police ADG Supratim Sarkar stated that gatherings at unauthorized locations would face legal action.

The case continues to highlight tensions between citizens' right to protest and security concerns, with the medical community and victim's family insisting that justice remains incomplete one year after the horrific crime.