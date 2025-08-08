A year after RG Kar incident; workplace safety pledges gather dust, doctors demand action

KOLKATA: A year after the RG Kar Medical College incident that triggered nationwide protests by doctors, medical professionals say none of the key promises made for their safety have been implemented. Concerns over unsafe working conditions, exhausting duty hours, and weak enforcement of protection laws continue to plague healthcare workers.
The recent attack on doctors and security staff at AIIMS Patna by a sitting MLA has once again highlighted the risks faced by medical professionals. "Laws exist, but poor implementation leaves doctors vulnerable to violence. The need for safe, respectful, and humane working conditions is more urgent than ever," said Dr. Indra Shekhar, former president of AIIMS Delhi Resident Doctors' Association (RDA).
Dr. Rohan Krishnan of FAIMA said both the central and West Bengal governments had assured better hospital safety measures after the RG Kar incident, but those promises remain unfulfilled. "Violence against doctors, especially women, is rising. Medical education now has many women students, and since healthcare is an emergency service, they work night shifts in high-risk areas—psychiatric wards, economically vulnerable sections, and even among patients with criminal backgrounds. Proper security is not just important, it's essential," he said.
Krishnan stressed that the safety of women doctors, nurses, and paramedics should be a top priority. "There were promises of deploying marshals and armed guards in government hospitals with over 300 beds and 50,000 daily patients. The Delhi government made the same commitment, but failed to act. In Bengal, harassment cases are reported almost daily," he added.
Dr. Sharda Sahu, president of Lady Hardinge Medical College RDA, said little has changed since last year’s protests. "Except for some measures to manage patient and attendant entry, no major improvements have been made. Violence continues because there is still no Central Protection Act for doctors," she said.