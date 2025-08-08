A year after RG Kar incident; workplace safety pledges gather dust, doctors demand action

KOLKATA: A year after the RG Kar Medical College incident that triggered nationwide protests by doctors, medical professionals say none of the key promises made for their safety have been implemented. Concerns over unsafe working conditions, exhausting duty hours, and weak enforcement of protection laws continue to plague healthcare workers.

The recent attack on doctors and security staff at AIIMS Patna by a sitting MLA has once again highlighted the risks faced by medical professionals. "Laws exist, but poor implementation leaves doctors vulnerable to violence. The need for safe, respectful, and humane working conditions is more urgent than ever," said Dr. Indra Shekhar, former president of AIIMS Delhi Resident Doctors' Association (RDA).

Dr. Rohan Krishnan of FAIMA said both the central and West Bengal governments had assured better hospital safety measures after the RG Kar incident, but those promises remain unfulfilled. "Violence against doctors, especially women, is rising. Medical education now has many women students, and since healthcare is an emergency service, they work night shifts in high-risk areas—psychiatric wards, economically vulnerable sections, and even among patients with criminal backgrounds. Proper security is not just important, it's essential," he said.