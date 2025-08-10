Decade-old alumni bond between General Upendra Dwivedi and Australian Army Chief

NEW DELHI: Training together forges personal connection and enduring friendship and this is often true in the realm of military. The forthcoming visit of Lieutenant (Lt) General (Gen) Simon Stuart, Chief of Army, Australian Army, from 10 to 14 August 2025, offers a living example of this principle.

Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army, and Lt Gen Stuart trained together at United States Army War College during the year 2015, forging a professional bond that has matured alongside their respective careers.

Sources in the Army said, "This shared academic background not only provides a strong foundation for mutual trust but also enables a deeper strategic understanding, paving the way for more meaningful cooperation between the two armies."

As The New Indian Express earlier reported, Lt Gen Stuart will engage in high-level discussions with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence.

Amidst the continuing efforts to boost the India- Australia military ties Lt Gen Stuart and Gen Dwivedi, from classmates to counterparts, will add up in strengthening defence ties.

In the realm of defence diplomacy, shared training experiences between military leaders often sow the seeds for enduring partnerships that outlast with political cycles and strategic shifts.

"When military commanders train together in their formative or mid-career stages, they develop not just professional competence but also a deep, personal understanding of each other's countries, cultures, and armed forces," sources added.

This "Alumni Connect" becomes a unique instrument of strategic soft power, building trust, facilitating candid dialogue and enabling seamless cooperation in times of both peace and crisis, said the sources.

Pitching in towards training the officer cadets of the friendly foreign countries (FFCs), India's premier military institutions like Indian Military Academy (IMA), National Defence College (NDC), Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), and National Defence Academy (NDA) have, for decades, welcomed officers. Many of these alumni have risen to the highest ranks in their militaries, becoming ambassadors in uniform for India's professional ethos.