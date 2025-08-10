Drone rumours trigger panic in UP village, 45-year-old Bhurey Singh serves as 'sky sentry'

LUCKNOW: In Puranpur, a rural tehsil in Pilibhit district, 45-year-old Bhurey Singh now stands on nightly vigil with a flashlight strapped to his bicycle and a thick wooden stick in hand.

Hired two weeks ago by local residents, he serves as the village's "sky sentry".

"They say thieves are using drones to plan robberies," Bhurey told PTI.

"Whether it's true or not, we can't take any chances."

His nightly patrol reflects a wave of fear spreading across more than 300 villages in at least a dozen districts of western Uttar Pradesh -- from the forest edges of Pilibhit to the urban sprawl of Ghaziabad.

Since mid-July, cries of "Drone chor!" have echoed through village lanes at night, replacing the usual silence of the countryside.

Shadows dart across rooftops, wooden lathis are clutched tightly, and families stay awake long past midnight in fear of unseen threats from above.

Villagers speak in hushed tones of mysterious drones flying after dark, allegedly scouting rooftops and identifying weak entry points.

In many communities, drones have become ghosts in the sky. Sometimes real. Often imagined. Always feared.

As the panic grew, so did state attention. Last week, the matter was reviewed in a high-level law and order meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He issued a stern warning against those spreading rumours or flying drones without authorisation.

"Those creating fear using drones -- or spreading misinformation -- will be charged under the Gangster Act," the chief minister directed.

Provisions under the NSA may also be invoked if necessary, he said.

To regulate drone usage, police have been instructed to maintain a dedicated drone register. DIG Kalanidhi Naithani of Meerut Range directed all police stations in his jurisdiction to list drone owners and take immediate action against individuals operating drones after dark.

He cautioned citizens against using drones "just for fun", warning of strict legal consequences for violations.

Despite these measures, fear persists on the ground.