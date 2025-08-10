Nation

ECI should clean up 'fraudulent' entries in voter lists: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had claimed of huge criminal fraud in polls pointing out at collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission.
Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi
Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi ( File photo | ANI)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

GUWAHATI: Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday urged the Election Commission to clean up alleged fraudulent entries in voter lists.

"If the ECI has access to digital lists, then why doesn't it clean up the list of fraudulent entries by itself? How come there were 1 lac fraudulent entries in one assembly seat? Will the ECI explain?" he said in a post on X.

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi
'Election Commission must answer': Opposition speaks in unison after Rahul Gandhi's revelations

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Gandhi claimed that over one lakh votes in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Karnataka were found to be fake, duplicate or bulk voter, with invalid addresses and new voters with misuse of Form 6.

The poll panel, meanwhile, has asked Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, to either sign a declaration to support his claims or apologise to the country for making "fake" charges.

The Congress has also launched a web page, where people can register to demand accountability from the Election Commission and express support for Gandhi's demand for digital voter rolls.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi
Go to court or EC if you have proof: Shinde on Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' allegations
Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi
'Chip missing from Rahul’s head': Maharashtra CM slams Congress leader over vote theft allegation
ECI
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi
Vote theft

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com