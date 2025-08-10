ECI should clean up 'fraudulent' entries in voter lists: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday urged the Election Commission to clean up alleged fraudulent entries in voter lists.

"If the ECI has access to digital lists, then why doesn't it clean up the list of fraudulent entries by itself? How come there were 1 lac fraudulent entries in one assembly seat? Will the ECI explain?" he said in a post on X.

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission.