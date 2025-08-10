Go to court or EC if you have proof: Shinde on Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' allegations

THANE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday targeted the Opposition Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi over his "vote theft" allegations, saying they should approach the court or the Election Commission if they have a proof.

By making such "baseless claims", they have insulted the people of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Shinde told reporters at an event here.

Gandhi on Thursday claimed a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through "collusion" between the BJP and the Election Commission, citing an analysis of voter rolls in a constituency in Karnataka last year.

A day after, he alleged that the Election Commission and the BJP colluded to "steal" the Lok Sabha election from the people, and that there was "vote theft" in at least three states.

Gandhi had also alleged that the Maharashtra assembly poll results (last year) confirmed the Congress's suspicion that the election was 'stolen'.

Asked about such charges, Shinde, without taking any name, criticised the Opposition for making "wild allegations" in public.

"If they have proof, they should go to the court or the Election Commission. By making such baseless claims, they have insulted the citizens of Maharashtra who elected the Mahayuti (comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP), as well as our sisters, brothers, farmers and the people of the state," he said.