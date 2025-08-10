Karnataka CEO asks Rahul Gandhi to share documents based on which he claimed a woman voted twice

NEW DELHI: The Karnataka chief electoral officer on Sunday issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to share documents based on which he had alleged that a woman voted twice.
The state's top poll officer told Gandhi that the documents will help his office carry out a detailed inquiry.
Gandhi had shown the documents at a press conference in the national capital last week.
"You have also stated that as per the records given by the polling officer, Smt Shakun Rani had voted twice...
On inquiry, Smt Sakun Rani has stated that she has voted only once and not twice, as alleged by you," the notice read.
A preliminary inquiry conducted by the CEO's office also revealed that the tick-marked document shown by the Congress leader in the presentation was not issued by the polling officer, the letter said.
"Therefore, you are kindly requested to provide the relevant documents on the basis of which you have concluded that Smt Shakun Rani or anyone else has voted twice, so that a detailed inquiry can be undertaken by this office," the notice stated.
Gandhi had launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission accusing it of colluding with the BJP to “steal elections” in the country. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha had alleged that fake names were being added to voter lists and cited electoral rolls from Karnataka’s Mahadevapura assembly segment in Bangalore Central as evidence.
Calling it a case of “bhayankar chori” (massive theft) of votes, Gandhi claimed that out of 6.5 lakh votes in Mahadevapura, more than one lakh were fraudulent. He said Congress’s internal review had found 11,965 duplicate voters, 40,009 with fake or invalid addresses, 10,452 “bulk voters” registered at the same address, and 4,132 with invalid photos. He further alleged that 33,692 voters had misused Form 6, meant for new registrations.
Bangalore Central saw a close contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with Congress’s Mansoor Ali Khan initially leading before BJP’s PC Mohan won by 32,707 votes. Gandhi said Congress had won six of the seven assembly segments in the constituency but lost Mahadevapura by 1,14,000 votes, which he attributed to “vote theft.”
He also criticised the EC for not providing voter lists in electronic format, arguing that machine-readable data could have exposed the alleged fraud “in 30 seconds.” Instead, he said, the commission supplied only “non-machine-readable papers,” forcing the party to spend six months on verification.
The poll body has rejected the allegations, with sources saying it asked Gandhi to either submit signed evidence or refrain from making “baseless accusations.” The Karnataka election authority has also sought a signed affidavit detailing his claims and questioned why no formal complaint had been lodged.
