‘Sabke boss unable to accept India’s growth’: Rajnath Singh’s swipe at Trump

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday appeared to take aim at US President Donald Trump over the steep tariff threats to India, saying that some people , whom he described as the “sabke boss,” are unable to accept the pace of India’s rise as a global power.

Singh said there were some people who were unhappy with the pace of India’s development and could not accept how quickly the country was progressing. According to him, these quarters believed they were “the boss of all” and questioned how India was growing at such a fast rate.

He added that many were trying to ensure products made in India became more expensive than those made elsewhere, so that rising prices would deter global buyers. “This effort is underway,” he said, asserting with full confidence that no power in the world could now stop India from becoming a major global power," Singh said in his address after performing bhoomi pujan of a rail coach manufacturing unit of the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.

Trump recently imposed a 25% tariff on Indian imports, along with an additional 25% penalty, in retaliation for New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The US President also warned of further tariff hikes, demanded that India halt its dealings with Russia, dismissed India’s economy as “dead,” and faced accusations from his close aides that New Delhi was financing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Singh said the current situation had not impacted India’s defence exports, which were continuing to grow. He noted that the country was now exporting defence items worth more than Rs 24,000 crore, describing it as a testament to the strength of India’s defence sector and the capabilities of “the new India.” He said exports were steadily rising year after year.

Singh said when Narendra Modi became the prime minister in 2014, only Rs 600 crore worth of Indian defence products were exported to other countries.