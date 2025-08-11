Where is ex-VP Dhankhar: Sanjay Raut writes to Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking to know the whereabouts of former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, claiming that attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful.

Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, a development which came as a surprise for many.

"There has been no information about the whereabouts of our (former) vice president. What is his current location? How is his health? There is no clarity on these matters.

Some members of the Rajya Sabha attempted to contact him but were unsuccessful," Raut said in his letter to Shah dated August 10.