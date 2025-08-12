'Abhi picture baki hai': Rahul Gandhi doubles down on his 'vote chori' allegations

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Election Commission of not performing its duty of enforcing the 'one man, one vote' principle and said "abhi picture baki hai", alluding to the claims of irregularities in the voters' list.

Gandhi asserted that his party was engaged in protecting the Constitution and would continue to do so.

"There is not just one seat (where there is 'vote chori') but there are a number of seats. This is being done at a national level and systematically. The EC knows it and we know it too," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

"Earlier, evidence was not there but now the evidence is there. We protect the Constitution. 'One man, one vote' is the foundation of the Constitution," Gandhi said.

It is the duty of the EC to enforce 'one man, one vote' and they have not done their duty, Gandhi said.

"So we are protecting the Constitution and will continue to do so. We will not stop," he said.

Asked about Minta Devi, a 124-year-old voter allegedly listed in the Election Commission's voter list from Bihar, Gandhi said, "There are unlimited cases like that. Abhi picture baki hai."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said there were several such cases in which addresses and names of relatives etc. are all fake.