Did ex-VP Dhankar meet PM Modi secretly for 45 minutes?

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning Jagdeep Dhankar.

"What exactly has happened to our Vice President (Jagdeep Dhankhar)? Where is he? How is his health? Is he safe? The nation deserves to know the truth about these questions," Raut said in a post on X.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on July 21, citing health reasons.

Raut said in his letter that rumours are circulating in Delhi that Dhankhar has been confined to his residence and is reportedly not safe.

"In fact, some colleagues from the Rajya Sabha are even contemplating filing a writ petition of Habeas Corpus in the Supreme Court, as we are genuinely worried about the whereabouts of Dhankar and whether he is safe and healthy," the letter read.