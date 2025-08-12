Independence Day celebration to be low-key affair in Jharkhand as a mark of respect to Shibu Soren

RANCHI: Independence Day celebrations will be a low-key affair this time in Jharkhand as a mark of respect to the late tribal icon and founding patron of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shibu Soren.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will unfurl the flag at Morabadi Maidaan in Ranchi, as Chief Minister Hemant Soren, supposed to unfurl the tri-colour, will have to perform the Shraddha-Karma of his father Shibu Soren.

According to an official communique from the Chief Minister’s Office, the Governor was given a proposal by the State Government to hoist the flag at Morhabadi on the occasion of Independence Day 2025, for which he has given his consent.

“Therefore, the Governor will hoist the flag at the State function of Independence Day organised at Morabadi. As per tradition, every year on Independence Day, the Governor hoists the flag in the sub-capital Dumka and the Chief Minister hoists the flag at Morabadi,” stated the official communique.

In addition to that, the 'At Home Program' organised every year on the occasion of Independence Day at Raj Bhavan will also not be organised this year in honour of Dishom Guru Shibu Soren this year.