Independence Day celebration to be low-key affair in Jharkhand as a mark of respect to Shibu Soren

RANCHI: Independence Day celebrations will be a low-key affair this time in Jharkhand as a mark of respect to the late tribal icon and founding patron of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shibu Soren.
Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will unfurl the flag at Morabadi Maidaan in Ranchi, as Chief Minister Hemant Soren, supposed to unfurl the tri-colour, will have to perform the Shraddha-Karma of his father Shibu Soren.
According to an official communique from the Chief Minister’s Office, the Governor was given a proposal by the State Government to hoist the flag at Morhabadi on the occasion of Independence Day 2025, for which he has given his consent.
“Therefore, the Governor will hoist the flag at the State function of Independence Day organised at Morabadi. As per tradition, every year on Independence Day, the Governor hoists the flag in the sub-capital Dumka and the Chief Minister hoists the flag at Morabadi,” stated the official communique.
In addition to that, the 'At Home Program' organised every year on the occasion of Independence Day at Raj Bhavan will also not be organised this year in honour of Dishom Guru Shibu Soren this year.
Due to the demise of Shibu Soren, no official programme was held on 'The World Tribal Day' on August 9.
The Adivasi Mahotsav, celebrated statewide on the day, was observed in a simple manner this year to mark respect for Shibu Soren. Instead, Chief Minister Hemant Soren recalled the contributions of his father, Shibu Soren, on the occasion of World Tribal Day, known as International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.
“Today is World Tribal Day, but my guide, my guru, my father is no longer with us physically. However, his struggle, his thoughts, and his ideals will always continue to inspire us. He was not only my father but also the soul of Jharkhand, including the entire Adivasi community, a symbol of struggle, and the most vocal protector of Jal-Jungle-Zamin”, Soren had posted on X.
"The tribal society has shown humanity the path to living a happy life in harmony with nature", he added.
Soren further highlighted that, “It is the Adivasi society that has shown humanity the path to living a happy life in harmony with nature. The philosophy of the Adivasi society begins with nature and ends with nature. However, for centuries, the Adivasi and others have exploited them, and deprived communities have been forced to remain on the margins. Baba dedicated his entire life to changing this situation.”
According to Soren, his father loved the programmes held across the State on World Tribal Day, as the occasion has been a means to weave together the rich civilisation and culture of the tribal society.
“On the occasion, I pledge to follow the path shown by them and raise the torch of tribal identity even higher in Jharkhand and the country,” Soren wrote on X.
'Dishom Guru' Shibu Soren passed away on August 4 at the age of 81 in a Delhi hospital.