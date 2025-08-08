Hemant Soren vows to fulfil father Shibu Soren’s dreams; carry forward fight against injustice

RANCHI: Days after the death of his JMM founding patron and father Shibu Soren, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has written an emotional post on X, assuring that the struggle and sacrifices of the brave forefathers will never go in vain. Soren wrote that he would fulfil every dream of his father Shibu Soren.

“Baba Dishom Guru's son will fulfill every dream... The struggle and sacrifice of our brave men will never go in vain,” aggrieved Hemant Soren posted on X.

Notably, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founding patron and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren passed away in the early hours of August 4 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. Hemant Soren, announcing his death, had posted on X, saying, "Respected Guru Dishom has left us all. Today, I have become empty.”

Earlier, a day after the death of Shibu Soren, Hemant Soren had assured that his father's fight against injustice would continue. The Chief Minister also said he was passing through the most difficult phase of his life after the demise of his father.

“I am passing through the most difficult phase of my life, a pillar of Jharkhand's soul gone. No book can explain Baba's struggle, but I vow to continue his fight against injustice," the Jharkhand CM posted on X. Soren promised not to let Jharkhand ‘bow down’ and vowed to work to realise his father's dreams by working for the oppressed and the poor.