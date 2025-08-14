Caving to a bully only fuels more demands: Former Indian envoy on Trump’s tariffs

The former diplomat also criticised Washington's deepening engagement with Pakistan, calling it a "strategic mistake" given Islamabad's close ties with Beijing. "I think it's a strategic mistake on the part of the US that you are getting in bed with Pakistan, which is in bed with China. China is the US's strategic competitor," Swarup said.

"If you cave in to a bully, then the bully will increase his demands. Then there will be even more demands. So, I think we have done the right thing. India is too large, too proud a country to become a camp follower of any other country. Our strategic autonomy has been the bedrock of our foreign policy right from the 1950s. I don't think that any Govt in Delhi can compromise on that," he added.

On criticism over India's foreign policy, Swarup said India should not cave in to any pressure, as India's strategic autonomy is non-negotiable.

"Here, I would not blame our diplomats at all. I think what has happened is Pakistan, through some intermediaries, has gotten the ear of the US President, and that is why, two visits by Asim Munir to Washington, the so-called "deal" with America on the so-called "oil reserves" of Pakistan," the former diplomat said.

"More importantly, I think Pakistan is now trying to position itself as the 'Crypto King' of South Asia and there, through World Liberty Financial, in which Trump's family has stakes, Steve Witkoff's family has a stake, through that I think Pakistan has managed to project an image of itself as a reliable partner...All these things have led to Trump having a softer approach towards Pakistan," Swarup said.

"But that does not mean that he has given up on India or that India is now an adversary for him. I think this is part of his pressure tactics to secure a more favourable deal. India should not cave in because our strategic autonomy is non-negotiable," he added.

Swarup, also a noted author, added that Trump has made no secret of his longing for the Nobel Peace Prize, and while he is a dealmaker, he has now made it his USP that he is the peacemaker.