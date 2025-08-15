Flagging obesity as major challenge, Modi urges people to cut down on oil by 10% in his I-Day speech

NEW DELHI: Flagging obesity as a major challenge for the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Friday, once again exhorted people to reduce edible oil consumption by 10 per cent to address this pressing health concern.
This is the third time the prime minister has raised an alarm on rising obesity, which leads to heart diseases, strokes, type-2 diabetes, certain cancers, digestive problems, sleep apnea, osteoarthritis, and fatty liver disease.
Addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day, Modi quoted experts, stating that one in every three persons would be obese in the coming years.
"While talking about fitness, I want to express a concern. Every family in the country should be concerned that obesity is becoming a major challenge for our country. We must protect ourselves from obesity," he said.
In his 103-minute Independence Day address from the ramparts of the 17th-century Red Fort, he again reiterated that he wants to "give a small suggestion — families should decide that whenever cooking oil is bought for the home, it will be 10 per cent less than usual, and we will use 10 per cent less as well."
In a post on X, the Union Health Ministry said. "This Independence Day, in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji highlighted that true freedom includes being free from lifestyle diseases. With obesity on the rise, small steps like using only 10% oil can make a big difference. Let’s embrace healthier choices for a stronger, healthier India!"
The prime minister had first highlighted the role of excess cooking oil in causing obesity and suggested that families cut their oil consumption by 10 per cent in January this year, at the opening of the National Games in Dehradun on January 28.
He flagged the issue again in his annual "Mann Ki Baat" radio address on February 23. He had also shared messages from India's sports stars - javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and boxer Nikhat Zareen - on the disadvantages of obesity. He had advised people to reduce the consumption of cooking oil.
Following the prime minister's concern about the rising obesity rate in the country, especially among children, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to establish "sugar boards" to educate students about the dangers of excessive sugar consumption.
CBSE launched the initiative in May to combat rising health concerns like childhood obesity and type 2 diabetes, which have been linked to high sugar intake.
The Union Health Ministry followed suit. The ministry advised all government offices, including various ministries, hospitals, railway stations, and even airports, to display 'oil and sugar boards' on their entrances, waiting areas, corridors, staff rooms, and eating areas to promote healthy lifestyles and combat non-communicable diseases (NCDS).
These informative posters and digital boards highlight and list the amount of sugar and oil are in our daily popular food items, including 'samosas', 'kachori', 'pizza', 'pakoras', 'banana chips', 'burger', 'soft drink', and 'chocolate pastry', and how they harm our health.
On June 7, on the occasion of World Food Safety Week, Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced that the 'oil and sugar boards', developed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), would be widely promoted across schools, workplaces, and public institutions.
The boards aim to serve as powerful visual advocacy tools that display clear, relatable information about hidden sugars and fats in everyday food items, he had said.
On June 21, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava wrote and proposed to all secretaries, ministries, and departments of the government of India to display 'sugar and oil boards' as an initiative to promote healthier dietary habits in various settings.
"These boards serve as visual behavioural nudges in schools, offices, public institutions, etc., displaying key information about hidden fats and sugars in everyday foods."
As per NFHS-5 (2019-21), over one in five adults in urban areas are overweight or obese.
According to a 2023 survey by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), 25.4 crore Indians, or 28.6 per cent of the population, had generalised obesity.
The ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, in its dietary guidelines released last year, also stated that 56.4 per cent of India’s total disease burden is due to unhealthy diets.
As per The Lancet Global Burden of Disease 2021 obesity forecasting study, published in 2025, the number of overweight and obese adults in India is projected to rise from 18 crores in 2021 to 44.9 crores by 2050, making it the country with the second-highest global burden.