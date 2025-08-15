Flagging obesity as major challenge, Modi urges people to cut down on oil by 10% in his I-Day speech

NEW DELHI: Flagging obesity as a major challenge for the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Friday, once again exhorted people to reduce edible oil consumption by 10 per cent to address this pressing health concern.

This is the third time the prime minister has raised an alarm on rising obesity, which leads to heart diseases, strokes, type-2 diabetes, certain cancers, digestive problems, sleep apnea, osteoarthritis, and fatty liver disease.

Addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day, Modi quoted experts, stating that one in every three persons would be obese in the coming years.

"While talking about fitness, I want to express a concern. Every family in the country should be concerned that obesity is becoming a major challenge for our country. We must protect ourselves from obesity," he said.

In his 103-minute Independence Day address from the ramparts of the 17th-century Red Fort, he again reiterated that he wants to "give a small suggestion — families should decide that whenever cooking oil is bought for the home, it will be 10 per cent less than usual, and we will use 10 per cent less as well."

In a post on X, the Union Health Ministry said. "This Independence Day, in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji highlighted that true freedom includes being free from lifestyle diseases. With obesity on the rise, small steps like using only 10% oil can make a big difference. Let’s embrace healthier choices for a stronger, healthier India!"