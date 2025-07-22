Around 30 per cent of Indians at risk of obesity: CCMB Study

HYDERABAD: Long-term tracking of thousands of healthy Indian individuals has revealed that 25 per cent to 30 per cent became obese by adulthood, even though they showed no signs of the condition at the beginning. This finding is part of a global study that offers new genetic insights into obesity and introduces a polygenic risk score (PRS) capable of predicting the likelihood of developing obesity as early as age five.

The study involved over 600 scientists across 500 institutions, including researchers from Hyderabad-based CSIR-CCMB.

Led by senior geneticist Dr. Giriraj Ratan Chandak, CSIR-CCMB contributed to ensuring that the genetic data from Indian participants reflected South Asian diversity. Dr. Chandak told TNIE, “The study included four Indian cohorts, mainly from Mysore, Mumbai, and Pune, ranging from 2,200 to over 20,000 individuals, many of whom have been followed for nearly two decades.

The long-term data allowed researchers to assess how genetics and lifestyle together influence obesity progression over a lifetime.”

The study also found that individuals with a higher genetic risk are more prone to obesity but tend to respond better to lifestyle interventions, although they may regain weight more quickly when those interventions are discontinued.