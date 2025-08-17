Prevailing situation in country worse than time of Emergency: Lalu Prasad Yadav

PATNA: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday alleged that the situation prevailing in the country under the BJP-led central government was worse than the time of the Emergency.

The former Bihar chief minister was speaking to reporters here before leaving for Sasaram for Congress leader's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which kicks off on Sunday in Rohtas district.

"We are fighting a battle against the prevailing situation in the country, which is worse than what it was during the Emergency. It is good that Rahul Gandhi is also with us, " Prasad, accompanied by his son Tejashwi Yadav, said.

The 1,300 km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' will cover over 20 districts in Bihar.