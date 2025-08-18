Rahul warns CEC, ECs of stern action if INDIA bloc takes power, says nation will demand them for affidavit

Asserting that "vote chori" is an attack on 'Bharat Mata', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday warned the chief election commissioner and the two election commissioners of stern action when the INDIA bloc forms government.

Intensifying his attack on the Election Commission, Gandhi also said the whole country would ask the poll body for an affidavit and if given time, his party would bring out the "vote chori" in every assembly and Lok Sabha constituency.

The fresh attack on the EC by the Congress leader came a day after CEC Gyanesh Kumar served a seven-day ultimatum on him to submit a signed affidavit to back his vote theft claims, else his allegations will be considered baseless.

Gandhi said that just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about special package, the poll body also brought in a "new special package" for Bihar, which is named SIR (Special Intensive Revision), a "new form of vote theft".

His remarks came on the second day of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' which began in Sasaram on Sunday and then moved to Aurangabad before reaching Gaya Ji on Monday.

With RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, CPI (ML) Liberation's Dipankar Bhattacharya and Vikassheel Insan Party's Mukesh Sahani in tow, Gandhi resumed the second day from Dev Road, Kutumba and then moved to Rafiganj before reaching Daboor in Gaya Ji.

Addressing a gathering here, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said the Election Commission was asking him to file an affidavit even after the poll body's "vote theft" had been caught.

"I want to tell the EC that the whole country will ask you to give an affidavit. Give us some time, we will catch your theft in every assembly and Lok Sabha seat, and put it before the people," he said.

"What did they do? Like PM (Narendra) Modi ji talks of a special package, the EC has brought a new special package for Bihar named SIR, which means a new form of vote theft," Gandhi said as he wound up the second day of the yatra at Khalees Park Chowk, Gaya Ji along with his Mahagathbandhan allies.