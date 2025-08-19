Bihar CEO asks voters to file claims with Aadhaar after 65 lakh names deleted from draft rolls

PATNA: Days after the Election Commission published details of over 65 lakh names deleted during the first phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar, Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, issued a notification asking the aggrieved electors to file their claims by using their Aadhaar cards.

The development assumed significance in the wake of the Supreme Court’s interim order asking the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar cards as evidence to challenge the deletion of names of electors from draft electoral rolls published on August 1.

“All such voters, who are not included in the draft list, can get information about their entry in this list along with the reason through their EPIC number. The list related to such voters who are not included in the draft list published on 01.08.2025 has also been displayed at all block offices, panchayat offices, municipal bodies' offices and polling stations, through which such voters can get information and information related to their entry along with the reason. Dissatisfied persons can submit their claim with a copy of their Aadhaar card,” CEO, Bihar, said.

In his order issued on Monday evening, the CEO, Bihar said, “In light of the interim order passed by Hon’ble Supreme Court on 14.08.2025 in writ petition (s) (Civil) No.(5)640/2025 (Association of Democratic Reforms Vs Election Commission of India) it is hereby notified that the list of such electors whose names were included in the electoral rolls of the year 2025 (before the draft roll published on August 1, 2025) along with reasons (deceased/permanently shifted/absent/repeated entry) has been published on the websites of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar and all District Election Officers of the State of Bihar.”