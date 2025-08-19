China assures India of critical exports as both sides move to reset ties

NEW DELHI: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday assured External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that Beijing will resume critical exports to India-- including fertilisers, rare earth minerals, and tunnel boring machines-- meeting three long-standing Indian concerns.

The assurance, confirmed by sources familiar with the discussions, signals a potential step forward in rebalancing economic ties between the two Asian powers, which have faced prolonged strain since the border standoff of 2020.

During the meeting, Jaishankar reiterated India’s need for uninterrupted supplies of urea, NPK, DAP fertilisers, rare earth materials essential for manufacturing and clean energy technologies, and tunnel boring machines used in key infrastructure projects. According to sources, Minister Wang responded positively and committed to facilitating these exports.

The development reflects a shared recognition that pragmatic cooperation in trade and infrastructure can continue even as broader strategic differences remain to be sorted through, building greater trust.