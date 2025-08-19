President, Governors robbed of authority: AG questions SC verdict setting timeline to clear bills

Venkataramani sought modification of the SC's April 8 ruling.

Earlier on April 8, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, while hearing the case of State of Tamil Nadu against Governor of Tamil Nadu, held that the State Governor must act within three months if withholding assent or reserving a Bill, and within one month when a Bill is re-enacted. It also prescribed that the president should decide on the bills reserved for her consideration by the governor within three months from the date on which such a reference is received.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the court asked the AG what would be the "Constitutionally permissible recourse" when it is confronted with a situation where the Governor has been keeping Bills pending for several years.

Replying to this question of the court, the AG said, even in such an undesirable situation, the court cannot take over the functions of the Governor and declare assent for the Bills.

As the hearing in the matter on Tuesday was inconclusive, it would continue further on Wednesday.

Responding to another argument made by the court that Bills from 2020 were pending in Tamil Nadu, the AG stated that though it is true, there were certain explanations given for the delay which the court had rejected.

"There are many reasons why the Governor probably withheld his assent. We are not going into those reasons," he submitted.

Venkatramani further contended that he was "talking about the state of law" and therefore not delving into the reasons.