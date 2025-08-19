Supreme Court stays HC order, frees TN minister from facing trial in 2012 DA case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed an April 28 Madras High Court order that had reversed the discharge of Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy and his family members in a 2012 disproportionate assets (DA) case, and directed them to face trial.

Periyasamy, his wife P Suseela, and sons P Prabhu and P Senthilkumar, the Palani MLA, were among the accused in the case. A bench of the top court, headed by Justice Dipankar Datta, which was hearing the appeal filed by the minister and his family members against the HC order setting aside the trial court’s verdict, issued notice to Tamil Nadu and sought its reply.

Five hours after the SC order, the Enforcement Directorate, in a statement, said its searches on Saturday on the premises of Periyasamy and his family members had led to the seizure of documents related to properties and investments.

The ED’s money laundering probe, of which Saturday’s searches were a part, had used as predicate offence the same Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption case which the HC had revived and the SC had stayed on Monday.