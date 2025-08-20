Russia assures India of 'special mechanism' to counter US sanctions over oil imports

NEW DELHI: As tensions rise between New Delhi and Washington over India’s continued imports of discounted Russian crude, Moscow has activated a “special mechanism” to shield its energy partnership with India from possible US sanctions, Russia's Charge d’Affaires Roman Babushkin said on Wednesday.

Babushkin’s remarks came a day before External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s scheduled meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

“The meeting will focus on building transport, banking, and financial systems immune to pressures from unfriendly countries,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that boosting the use of national currencies in trade and expanding cooperation in energy, transport, agriculture, and technology would also be on the agenda.

Babushkin defended India’s energy ties with Russia, calling Western pressure “unjustified” and “neo-colonial.”

His comments follow renewed warnings from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about possible secondary sanctions, in addition to existing 25% tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Highlighting the fast-growing Russia-India strategic partnership, Babushkin said Russia remains a “partner of choice” in key areas, particularly defence and energy. He confirmed that both countries are targeting $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.

“Russia is now India’s biggest crude oil supplier. If India gives in to external pressure and stops buying Russian oil, it won’t result in stronger ties with the West,” he said.

“In fact, the sanctions are hurting those who impose them,” he added.

Asked about pricing flexibility, Babushkin said, “A five percent swing is possible, subject to negotiation.”

India has maintained that its oil imports are guided by national interest and market conditions. After Western sanctions on Moscow in 2022 over the Ukraine conflict, India increased Russian oil purchases—from 1.7% of total imports in 2019–20 to more than 35% in 2024–25.

Babushkin stressed that India-Russia energy cooperation is based on mutual economic complementarity and long-term trust. “Our special mechanism ensures that this cooperation continues without disruption,” he said.

He also praised India’s deployment of Russian-supplied S-400 air defence systems during recent hostilities with Pakistan, and said defence cooperation would continue to expand.

On President Vladimir Putin’s expected visit to India later this year, Babushkin said dates were still being finalised. He also pointed to BRICS’ growing global influence and called for stronger Russia-India-China trilateral engagement.