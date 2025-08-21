Doing more and doing differently should be our mantras: Jaishankar on boosting India-Russia ties

The external affairs minister arrived in Moscow on Tuesday on a three-day visit.

The Jaishankar-Manturov talks were held under the framework of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

The meeting was aimed at preparing grounds for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India later this year.

Elaborating on the importance of India-Russia ties in the context of current geopolitical upheaval, Jaishankar made specific suggestions to further consolidate the engagement, especially in the economic sphere.

"The various working groups and sub groups could perhaps take a more creative and innovative approach towards their respective agendas. The challenges posed by the larger landscape that I mentioned require us to do so," he said.

The external affairs minister said both sides should continuously diversify and expand their agenda through mutual consultation.

"This will help us tap into full potential of our trade and investment ties.

We should not get stuck on a beaten track," he said Jaishankar also called for setting "quantifiable targets and specific timelines" to achieve more in expanding the ties between the two countries.

"I would urge that we set ourselves some quantifiable targets and specific timelines so that we challenge ourselves to achieve more, perhaps even surpass what we set out to do," he said.

"Each working Group and each sub Group could apply itself to setting of targets and see what we could achieve by the next session of the IRIGC-TEC," he said.

"For example, if you are looking at trade barriers, could we pick a certain number and make a commitment? If we have agreed to a certain proposal, can we set a firm timeline for that?" he said.

Jaishankar also pitched for a "coordination mechanism" between the business forum and the different working groups of the IRIGC to ensure a two-way flow of ideas.

"We will like the IRIGC to become even more result-oriented, relevant and readily available to the business communities of the two sides," he said.