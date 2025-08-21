Jharkhand: Biography of Shibu Soren to be included in school curriculum

RANCHI: The School Education and Literacy Department in Jharkhand has decided to include the biography of 'Dishom Guru' Shibu Soren in the school curriculum from the next session. According to officials, the curriculum will include the course material related to the life and contribution of Shibu Soren in all the schools of the state.

For classes 1 to 5, Shibu Soren will be introduced through simple language and stories, while from class 6 onwards, aspects like his social and political struggle, his role in protecting tribal identity, and parliamentary life will be taught in detail. There will also be project works and educational activities along with the curriculum.

According to officials, Shibu Soren has given new heights to the identity of Jharkhand. His life struggle, values and devotion to the rights of the society will become a source of inspiration for the coming generations. Therefore, efforts are being made that students should not only get information, but also understand how important struggle and honesty are to bring about change, they said.

School education and literacy department secretary Umashakar Singh informed that a proposal has been prepared to include Shibu Soren's biography and his contribution in school curriculum in different subjects and formats according to the classes.