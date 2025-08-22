IAS Association condemns 'personal attacks' on CEC family amid 'vote chori' allegations

NEW DELHI: The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers Association has objected to the online trolling of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's family members amid 'vote chori' campaign launched by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders . The association said "it strongly deprecates such personal attacks unconnected with the discharge of official duties."

In an ‘X’ post, the officers' forum said, "The IAS Association notes with concern that unwarranted criticism has been directed against the family members of the Chief Election Commissioner, who also happen to be well-reputed civil servants."

Further condemning the personal attacks, it said, "The IAS Association strongly deprecates such personal attacks unconnected with the discharge of official duties. We stand for dignity and integrity in public service."

The family members of the CEC Kumar, particularly his daughters, have faced trolling by a section of social media users.

Kumar is a retired IAS officer from the Kerala cadre of the 1988 batch and had superannuated from the service in 2024. After two months of his retirement, he was appointed as an election commissioner. He became the CEC after his predecessor Rajiv Kumar demitted the officer after completing his tenure in the poll panel.