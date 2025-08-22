PM Modi unveils Rs 13,000 crore projects in Bihar; defends anti-corruption bills, vows action on infiltrators

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Opposition for opposing the three Constitution Amendment Bills introduced in the parliament. The bills aim for the removal of Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and ministers if they are arrested or kept in custody for serious criminal charges for 30 consecutive days.

Modi was addressing a rally in Bihar’s Gaya Ji where he launched several development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore. He also flagged off two new trains.

“We know why the Opposition leaders are scared of these laws?” he said, in an oblique reference to several Opposition leaders being involved in corruption.

He claimed that the Opposition leaders were criticising him and even abusing him for bringing the strict laws against corruption. He sought to know from the crowd gathered at the venue whether it was justified to run the government, issue orders and dispose of important files from the jail. The crowd answered in negative by waiving their hands.

PM Modi said that action is initiated against a government employee if he was jailed for 50 hours. “Then why this rule should not apply to PM, CM or ministers. If a government employee is imprisoned for 50 hours, then he is suspended automatically, be it a driver, a clerk or a peon. But a CM, a minister, or even a PM can enjoy staying in the government even from jail,” he contended.

He further said “Some time ago, we saw how files were being signed from jail and how government orders were given from jail. If leaders have such an attitude, how can we fight corruption? The NDA government has brought a law against corruption, and the Prime Minister also comes under this purview,” he remarked.