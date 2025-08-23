Constitution under challenge, democracy in deficit: Opposition's VP pick B Sudershan Reddy

NEW DELHI: Opposition vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy on Saturday said there was a "deficit in democracy" in the country and the Constitution was "under challenge" as he pledged to defend and protect it.

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview to PTI, Reddy dwelt on a range of issues -- from how his candidature came about, the debate on the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble to the Constitution, to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's accusation that he supported Naxalism.

He said disruptions in Parliament were essential in a democracy, but cautioned that they must not become an integral part of the democratic process.

The former Supreme Court judge said, earlier there was talk of a deficit economy, but now there is a "deficit in democracy" and claimed that though India continues to be a constitutional democracy, it is "under strain."

He welcomed the debate on whether the Constitution is under attack.

Reddy said democracy is less about clash between individuals and more about clash between ideas, and wished ties between the government and the Opposition were better.

"I consider this journey to be the same, ultimately culminating in, if given an opportunity, to protect and defend the Constitution. Hitherto, I was upholding the Constitution and that is the oath administered to a judge...So this journey is nothing new to me," he told PTI.

He said his unanimous candidature by the Opposition was a matter of honour.