Jaishankar flags US tendency to overlook Pakistan’s record, rebuffs Trump’s Sindoor claim

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday drew attention to Washington’s past record with Pakistan, recalling that al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was found in Abbottabad in 2011, close to a Pakistani military facility.

Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar was asked about the US invitation to Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir and the recent warming of Washington-Islamabad ties.

“They have a history with each other, and they have a history of overlooking that history,” Jaishankar said. “When you sometimes look at the certificates a military gives, it is the same military that went into Abbottabad and found you-know-who there.”

The minister also responded to former US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington mediated the ceasefire that ended Operation Sindoor.

“It is one thing to acknowledge that countries make phone calls during crises. That is normal diplomacy,” Jaishankar said. “But it is quite different to claim credit for a ceasefire which was directly negotiated between India and Pakistan. For decades, there has been a national consensus in India against third-party mediation.”