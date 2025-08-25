INTERVIEW | India will not find easy market, need to push domestic consumption: Former agriculture secretary

How will the US tariffs impact India's rural economy overall?

The impact on the overall rural and agriculture-based economy is likely to be marginal, but certain sectors will be badly affected.

India’s exports of frozen shrimps and prawns to the US were $1.89 billion in 2024. India was the major source of imports into the US in this category with a 40 per cent share. US importers would rather import from Ecuador, where only a 15 per cent tariff is payable. Seafood imports from India into the US also face an anti-dumping duty of 1.8-3 per cent and a countervailing duty of 5.7 per cent.

Similarly, rice exports of $408.6 million will suffer as imports of Thai and Pakistani rice will face a tariff of only 19 per cent, while Indian rice exports face a tariff of 50 per cent.

Does the unilateral tariff action by the US violate the core provisions of WTO agreements, or is it within the WTO mandates? Will this weaken developed countries' pressure on India to maintain a public stock of grain for food security?

Yes, unilateral imposition of different rates of tariff violates the basic principle of the WTO, which is the concept of Most Favoured Nation. As of now, there is no discussion on buffer stocking of food grains in India, but in the past, the US and several other countries have objected to the MSP and procurement policies of the Government.

For example, in its May 2018 communication to the WTO, the USA had submitted that the entire production of wheat and rice should be considered for the calculation of support rather than the quantity procured.