Unfortunate, prejudicial misinterpretation: Retired judges slam Shah's remarks on Oppositon Vice-President pick

A group of 18 retired judges, including several former Supreme Court justices, slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks against opposition vice-presidential candidate and ex-SC judge B. Sudershan Reddy, calling them “unfortunate” and a “prejudicial misinterpretation” of a Supreme Court judgment.

Shah had alleged that Reddy “supported Naxalism” through the 2011 Salwa Judum judgment, claiming Left Wing Extremism would have ended by 2020 had the court not ruled against the vigilante movement.

Speaking in Kerala, Shah accused Reddy of being inspired by an ideology that hindered anti-Naxal efforts.

In a joint statement, the retired judges said the Salwa Judum verdict did not support Naxalism in any form and condemned Shah’s remarks as a distortion of judicial reasoning.

“Misrepresenting a Supreme Court ruling by a senior political leader can have a chilling effect on judicial independence,” the statement read.