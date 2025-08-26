INDIA bloc VP candidate Justice Reddy launches campaign in Lucknow; seeks SP, Congress support

LUCKNOW: With the Vice-Presidential poll inching close, INDIA bloc candidate Justice (retired) B Sudershan Reddy, arrived in Lucknow on Tuesday to launch his campaign and seek support from MPs and MLAs of the Samajwadi Party (SP) as well as the Congress, the two prominent partners representing the opposition bloc in Uttar Pradesh.

The Vice-Presidential election, necessitated by the sudden resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankar on July 21 this year, is scheduled for September 9. Dhankar cited health reasons for quitting the office of Vice-President of India.

Meanwhile, the former Supreme Court judge, who would be facing NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan, will meet the leaders at their respective party offices.

Justice Reddy was welcomed at Chaudhury Charan Singh Airport by SP state unit chief Shyam Lal Pal and Congress State President Ajay Rai, accompanied by a massive gathering of workers of both the parties.

Justice Reddy first went to the Congress headquarters and interacted with party MLAs, MPs, and senior leaders. After staying at Congress headquarters for some time, he then proceeded to the Samajwadi Party office to meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

As per sources, Justice Reddy would interact with media persons during his stay, outlining the INDIA bloc’s vision and strategy for the Vice-Presidential election. He also organised a joint lunch for the MLAs and MPs of both SP and Congress.