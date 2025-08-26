INDIA bloc VP candidate Justice Reddy launches campaign in Lucknow; seeks SP, Congress support

LUCKNOW: With the Vice-Presidential poll inching close, INDIA bloc candidate Justice (retired) B Sudershan Reddy, arrived in Lucknow on Tuesday to launch his campaign and seek support from MPs and MLAs of the Samajwadi Party (SP) as well as the Congress, the two prominent partners representing the opposition bloc in Uttar Pradesh.
The Vice-Presidential election, necessitated by the sudden resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankar on July 21 this year, is scheduled for September 9. Dhankar cited health reasons for quitting the office of Vice-President of India.
Meanwhile, the former Supreme Court judge, who would be facing NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan, will meet the leaders at their respective party offices.
Justice Reddy was welcomed at Chaudhury Charan Singh Airport by SP state unit chief Shyam Lal Pal and Congress State President Ajay Rai, accompanied by a massive gathering of workers of both the parties.
Justice Reddy first went to the Congress headquarters and interacted with party MLAs, MPs, and senior leaders. After staying at Congress headquarters for some time, he then proceeded to the Samajwadi Party office to meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
As per sources, Justice Reddy would interact with media persons during his stay, outlining the INDIA bloc’s vision and strategy for the Vice-Presidential election. He also organised a joint lunch for the MLAs and MPs of both SP and Congress.
Both the Congress and SP leaders expressed confidence in Reddy's candidature, underscoring his clean image and vast experience in the judiciary.
Justice Reddy has been facing criticism from senior BJP leaders who called him a supporter of Naxalism as he was part of the two-judge Bench that disbanded the anti-Maoist Salwa Judum militia in Chhattisgarh in 2011.
The state unit of the ruling BJP had released a video a couple of days ago accusing Reddy of being responsible for ending Salwa Judum, the state-sponsored militia constituted to take on the Naxal movement in Chhattisgarh.
Through the 1.38-minute video, the BJP claimed that Justice Reddy not only weakened the fight against Naxalism but also backed Maoists.
Meanwhile, the NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan too embarked upon his campaign trail from his native state of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.