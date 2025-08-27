30 dead in Vaishno Devi landslide as torrential rains batter J&K; Rescue operations in full swing

The death toll in the landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir rose to 30, confirmed SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh to ANI

The tragedy occurred around 3 pm on Tuesday at Adhkuwari, midway along the pilgrimage route. Rescue operations are ongoing, with several devotees still stranded.

Relentless rains pounded Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, causing flash floods and landslides that left widespread destruction in their wake. Thousands have been evacuated from low-lying areas as rivers, including the Tawi, Chenab, and Jhelum, surged past danger levels.

Transport has been severely disrupted. At least 18 trains were cancelled due to track damage caused by flash floods in the Chakki river.

Telecom services collapsed in large parts of the union territory, leading to millions being cut off from communication and escalating problems, officials said.

In Kishtwar’s remote Margi area, a flash flood swept away 10 houses and a bridge. No casualties were reported. Over a dozen paramilitary personnel remain trapped in floodwaters in Kathua’s Lakhanpur village, with evacuation efforts ongoing.

The Jammu region has seen unrelenting rainfall over the past 24 hours, pushing rivers like the Tawi, Chenab, Ujh, Ravi, and Basanter several feet above danger levels. In the Kashmir Valley, the Jhelum River breached the 21-foot flood-alert mark at Sangam (Anantnag) and was nearing the alert level at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar.

Authorities report extensive damage to public infrastructure, including bridges, homes, and commercial buildings, as water bodies overflow and flash floods continue to surge.