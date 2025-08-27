34 dead as heavy rains lash J&K; mobile, internet service down

SRINAGAR: The situation is grim in J&K as heavy rains have unleashed devastation in the Jammu region of the Union Territory, triggering floods, cloudbursts, landslides and mudslides that have claimed at least 34 lives and damaged key infrastructure, while severing rail, road, air and digital connectivity with the rest of the country.
Jammu recorded the highest ever rainfall in August in 24 hours at 380.0 mms, according to MeT official. The continuous and incessant rainfall has triggered massive landslides and flash floods.
SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh said that 30 people were killed in the massive landslide that was triggered by the heavy and incessant rain, which hit near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple, which is located en route to the Vaishno Devi shrine. Authorities had immediately launched the rescue operation to evacuate those trapped in the area.
A police official at Police Control Room, Katra said the relief and rescue operation is going on.
The teams of NDRF, SDRF, police and civil government agencies are engaged in the rescue operation
The official said the rescue operation is being hampered due to lack of connectivity.
All mobile and internet connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir has remained disrupted since yesterday afternoon. While Jio mobile networks are operational, internet services are down due to a fibre cut caused by the downpour.
Home Minister Amit Shah has talked to J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after deaths in Vaishno Devi route due to landslides.
According to Governor Manoj Sinha, over 5000 people were evacuated from low-lying flooded areas to safety.
He said the army, NDRF and SDRF are working in coordination with the administration and “we are ensuring that there is adequate supply of relief materials and possible assistance is being given to those affected."
The Jammu region has been lashed by heavy rains over the past few days, and the MeT department has forecast intermittent light to moderate showers across many areas of Jammu and parts of south and central Kashmir today, with brief cloudy intervals in between.
It has also forecast a brief spell of rain/thunder at a few places on August 28 and 29.
“From August 30- September 1, there is possibility of moderate to heavy rain, thunder showers in Jammu region,” a MeT official said.
Two people were killed after their house collapsed due to heavy in Doda district. While another two died after being washed away in a flashflood.
Jammu city is reeling under a flood-like situation with the water entering the residential houses in many low-lying areas.
The water in the Chenab is flowing above the danger level and authorities have sounded alert and evacuated people from areas to safer places. At 11 am, water level in the Chenab river in Jammu was 11 ft, about 3 feet below the alert level.
Hundreds of people have been evacuated to a safer place by the administration, an official said.
People have been advised not to go near the water bodies or nallahs and stay alert.
The infrastructure including bridges, roads and government buildings have been damaged due to unprecedented rainfall in Jammu.
The residential houses and private property have also suffered damage during the heavy downpour.
“I have never seen such heavy rainfall in Jammu in my life time,” said a local resident Naveen Kumar.
The MeT official warned that there is a possibility of landslides/mudslides and shooting stones at many vulnerable places and advised people to stay away from water bodies, nallahs, river embankments, close structures, etc,
Due to continuous rainfall, Jammu is virtually cut off from the rest of the country and Kashmir.
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the key road link connecting Kashmir with Jammu and the rest of the country, has been shut due to heavy rainfall. The Jammu-Pathankote highway and the Katra-Jammu-Pathankote railway line have also been closed, while air connectivity between Srinagar, Jammu and the rest of the country stands suspended.
The disruption of mobile and internet services has added to the woes of the people as families have lost contact with their near and dear ones.
“Still struggling with almost nonexistent communication. There is a trickle of data flowing on Jio mobile but no fixed line WiFI, no browsing, almost no apps, things like X open frustratingly slowly. WhatsApp struggles with anything more than short text messages. Haven’t felt this disconnected since the terrible days of 2014 and 2019,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X.
In Kashmir, the situation has turned alarming with authorities declaring a flood in south Kashmir after the Jhelum river crossed the danger mark at the Sangam gauge, flowing above the flood declaration level of 21.66 ft at 2.30 am.
"The flood duty as per SOP is in force in south Kashmir as the guage at Sangam has crossed the danger marks,” Irrigation and Flood Control department said.
The water level at Ram Munshi Bagh gauge in Srinagar crossed the flood declaration level of 18 ft at 12 noon. It had risen to 19.84 ft.
People living in low-lying areas and near the banks of the river Jehlum have been asked to remain extra vigilant and not go near the water bodies.
The authorities are hopeful that the water level will start receding with the improvement of the weather conditions. It has stopped raining in Srinagar and some other parts of the Valley.
The tourists, local shikara operators and sand miners have also been cautioned against crossing river Jhelum and its tributaries without verifying the situation.
Due to inclement weather, authorities have closed all educational institutions including schools, colleges and Universities in Jammu and Kashmir today. The exams scheduled for the day have been postponed.
Independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif said as the rain has stopped, the water level is expected to recede in the coming hours.
"Since it has snowed over upper areas as well, it will take time for water levels to recede as the snow will melt during the daytime. Water level is expected to increase further by 0 - 1 foot at Sangam and thereafter may show signs of decreasing. At Ram Munshi Bagh, the water level may increase by 1 - 2 ft. The water level at Ram Munshi Bagh may start to recede by later tonight,” he said.