Army evacuates 1,211 civilians, deploys medical team and air-drops essential supplies in flood-affected states

CHANDIGARH: The army launched humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations following incessant rains and floods in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu.

A total of 1,211 civilians, including 11 Punjab Government officials stranded at Madhopur Barrage and 180 PMF personnel, have been evacuated to safety.

Nearly 2,300 kilograms of essential supplies, including food, water, and medicines, have been dropped or distributed in cut-off areas by army helicopters and ground teams.

The army aviation assets have played a crucial role in rescue missions. Twelve helicopters – comprising three advanced light helicopters (ALH) and nine Cheetah helicopters – executed challenging winching and hovering operations, rescuing numerous civilians stranded on rooftops and in inundated villages.

The defence spokesman said the operations were undertaken swiftly using all resources to rescue the civil populace.