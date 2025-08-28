Army evacuates 1,211 civilians, deploys medical team and air-drops essential supplies in flood-affected states

CHANDIGARH: The army launched humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations following incessant rains and floods in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu.
A total of 1,211 civilians, including 11 Punjab Government officials stranded at Madhopur Barrage and 180 PMF personnel, have been evacuated to safety.
Nearly 2,300 kilograms of essential supplies, including food, water, and medicines, have been dropped or distributed in cut-off areas by army helicopters and ground teams.
The army aviation assets have played a crucial role in rescue missions. Twelve helicopters – comprising three advanced light helicopters (ALH) and nine Cheetah helicopters – executed challenging winching and hovering operations, rescuing numerous civilians stranded on rooftops and in inundated villages.
The defence spokesman said the operations were undertaken swiftly using all resources to rescue the civil populace.
All the actions were undertaken in close coordination with the local state administration. Swift and determined actions by army aviation and ground forces have brought much-needed relief to flood-affected families across Jammu, Mamun, Pathankot (Samba, Kachle, Sujanpur), Gurdaspur (Makaura Pattan, Adalatgarh), Amritsar and Ferozepur sectors.
A total of 28 Army columns, including medical teams and communication resources, have been activated to reinforce the relief effort.
These columns are providing immediate ground support, evacuation assistance, restoration of connectivity and medical aid to displaced families.
In addition, boats and safety ropes are used to ferry stranded people to safer areas, stated the spokesperson.
The army medical teams continue to provide on-the-spot aid to the injured and vulnerable.
In a significant engineering effort, a Bailey Bridge has been provided to the Jammu State Administration to restore connectivity in flood-damaged areas, ensuring the movement of relief supplies and critical resources.
The army’s HADR operations are being conducted round-the-clock in synergy with the state administration.