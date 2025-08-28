Four dead in land slides as flash floods in Ravi river wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: Flash floods in the Ravi river have caused massive destruction in Himachal Pradesh, washing away schools, panchayat buildings, bridges, and other key infrastructure in Kangra and Chamba districts. Several villages have been cut off, while separate landslides have claimed four lives and left two others injured.

In Bada Bhangal, a remote Kangra village located between the Pir Panjal and Dhauladhar ranges, floodwaters have swept away the panchayat ghar, government primary and high school buildings, civil supplies store, Ayurvedic dispensary, and two bridges. Stocks of ration and medicines stored in these buildings were also lost.

Sarpanch Mansa Ram Bhangalia said in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Kangra that the floods on August 26 have left the village facing “imminent danger.” Speaking to TNIE, he demanded an aerial survey under the Baijnath SDM and immediate relief measures.