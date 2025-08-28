Four dead in land slides as flash floods in Ravi river wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: Flash floods in the Ravi river have caused massive destruction in Himachal Pradesh, washing away schools, panchayat buildings, bridges, and other key infrastructure in Kangra and Chamba districts. Several villages have been cut off, while separate landslides have claimed four lives and left two others injured.
In Bada Bhangal, a remote Kangra village located between the Pir Panjal and Dhauladhar ranges, floodwaters have swept away the panchayat ghar, government primary and high school buildings, civil supplies store, Ayurvedic dispensary, and two bridges. Stocks of ration and medicines stored in these buildings were also lost.
Sarpanch Mansa Ram Bhangalia said in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Kangra that the floods on August 26 have left the village facing “imminent danger.” Speaking to TNIE, he demanded an aerial survey under the Baijnath SDM and immediate relief measures.
“More than 300 residents are stranded in the village, while at least 150 shepherds and hundreds of goats, sheep and cattle are marooned on high pastures,” he said. “Any delay in providing relief could worsen the crisis as residents face acute shortages of food and medicines.”
He warned that many houses are at risk of collapsing due to severe erosion as the Ravi has washed away a five-kilometre stretch of land and even altered its course. Both trekking routes to the village, Thamsar Pass (4,654 m) and Kalihani Pass (4,800 m), have been rendered impassable, cutting off access.
Bada Bhangal, inhabited mainly by the Gaddi community, remains one of the last strongholds of Himalayan pastoralism. The village is accessible only through a three-day foot trek, which typically closes after October snowfall, isolating it for nearly six months every year.
Four died in landslides in Chamba
Meanwhile, in Haloon village of Chamba district, a major portion was submerged after the Ravi swelled. At least nine houses were washed away, and several others are under threat. Luckily, all families were evacuated in time, preventing casualties.
However, four people died in separate landslides in Chamba in the past 24 hours. In Basodhan panchayat, a brother and sister were buried under debris after stepping out to watch a landslide near their home. In Bhimla panchayat, four women working near their houses were hit by boulders—two died on the spot, while two were critically injured.
Authorities said more than 50 houses in Dalhousie are at risk, with electricity, water supply, and mobile connectivity cut off for two days.
Elsewhere, Kullu, Manali, and Lahaul-Spiti remain cut off for the third consecutive day. Both the Kiratpur-Manali highway and the Manali-Leh highway have been severely damaged, leaving a large number of tourists stranded. Several portions of these highways have collapsed or been swept away.
As of this morning, 534 roads, including one national highway, remain closed across the state. These include 216 in Mandi, 166 in Kullu, 65 in Kangra, 28 in Shimla, 20 in Una, 17 in Solan, 11 in Bilaspur, and 6 in Sirmaur. The State Emergency Operation Centre also reported disruptions to 1,184 power transformers and 503 water supply schemes.