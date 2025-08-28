Judicial panel submits report on Sambhal violence; highlights demographic shifts, past riots

LUCKNOW: The three-member judicial panel appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the communal violence that erupted in Sambhal in November 2024 submitted its report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.

According to the state Information Department, the 450-page report details the events of the November 24 violence and also examines the history of previous communal incidents in the city.

The judicial commission—constituted on 29 November 2024—was headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Devendra Kumar Arora, with retired IAS officer Amit Mohan and retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain as members.

The violence was triggered by protests from the Muslim community over a local court’s order to conduct a survey to determine whether a Harihar temple once stood on the site where the Shahi Jama Masjid now stands. The protests turned violent, leading to the deaths of five people and injuries to several others, including police personnel.

The survey had been ordered by the Sambhal court on 19 November 2024 following petitions from the Hindu side claiming that the mosque was constructed over a demolished Harihar temple dating back to 1529, during the Mughal era.