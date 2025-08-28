Justices Alok Aradhe and Vipul Pancholi to be sworn in as SC judges on August 29; ceremony to be live-streamed



NEW DELHI: The swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Justices Alok Aradhe and Vipul Manubhai Pancholi as Judges of the Supreme Court will be held on Friday, 29 August 2025, from 10:30 a.m. onwards. The proceedings will be live-streamed on the official website of the Supreme Court.

Three days earlier, on Monday, 25 August, the Supreme Court collegium recommended to the Central Government the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Pancholi to the apex court. The Centre approved the recommendations on Wednesday.

With their elevation, the Supreme Court has now reached its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India (CJI).