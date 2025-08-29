7,689 people evacuated in Punjab as 836 villages, 1.10 lakh acres of crops hit; flood alert issued in Patiala

CHANDIGARH: The flood situation in Punjab remains critical, with 836 villages and standing crops across more than 1.10 lakh acres affected in eight districts, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar, due to swelling of the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers. So far, 7,689 people have been evacuated to safer locations.
Heavy rains and the rising Ghaggar river, following intense rainfall in its catchment area and the opening of floodgates at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh, have prompted a flood alert in Patiala.
Drones have been pressed into service to deliver relief material, including medicines, dry rations and water bottles, to affected residents in Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district. Meanwhile, amphibious ATOR (All Terrain Off Road) vehicles have been deployed to evacuate stranded villagers in the Ramdas area of Amritsar.
Chairing a high-level meeting to review the flood situation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “The heavy flow of water from hilly areas has created havoc for the state. Till date, 14.11 lakh cusecs of water has been received in river Ravi. This is the highest discharge the state has ever received; it was 11.20 lakh cusecs when severe floods struck the state in 1988.” He added that the state government has already written to Haryana and Rajasthan, urging them to release maximum water from the rivers.
“The army has already been deployed in five flood-affected districts and is conducting rescue operations along with the administration using state-of-the-art equipment and machinery,” CM Mann said.
“Seventeen teams of the NDRF have also been deployed to carry out relief measures so that the flood-affected people can be rescued.” He noted that continuous on-ground operations are ongoing to evacuate stranded people, assess damage, and prevent disease outbreaks.
CM Mann also said the government has constituted a high-powered committee of three senior officers to supervise relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit districts daily.
The committee, comprising senior officers from the Revenue, Water Resources and Food and Civil Supplies departments, will remain stationed in Amritsar and other affected areas. He asked the Chief Secretary to visit flood-affected areas to ensure relief and rescue operations are carried out more effectively.
Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said, “With heavy rainfall in the catchment areas continuing to swell the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Ujh rivers, Punjab Police, along with teams from the Army, Border Security Force, NDRF, SDRF and civil administration, have been working in tandem. So far, 7,689 people have been evacuated and shifted to safe places.”
Shukla, personally supervising the situation, added, “Drones are being used to trace people for evacuation and to deliver food packets and other essential items.” He noted that 20 Indian Army helicopters have been stationed in the state to help evacuate and relocate people safely.
Since 27 August, troops of the Army's Panther Division have been tirelessly operating in the flood-hit Ramdas-Ajnala belt.
“In 40+ submerged villages, soldiers are carrying out nonstop rescue and relief operations—evacuating families, delivering medical aid, distributing food and essentials, and supporting civil authorities in restoring normalcy,” the Army posted on X.
Amritsar district administration has deployed amphibious ATOR vehicles and boats to reach stranded villagers. Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, “We are reaching out to stranded people in waterlogged villages by boat. People are being continuously evacuated to safe locations, and those who wish to stay back are being provided with necessary supplies through boats.”
While 836 villages and standing crops across 1.10 lakh acres were worst affected, heavy rains have triggered flood alerts in Patiala, where 202 villages in Gurdaspur, 107 in Kapurthala, 85 in Gurdaspur, 81 in Pathankot, 93 in Ferozepur, 64 in Muktsar and 45 in Tarn Taran are at risk.
The Patiala district administration has issued a high alert for low-lying villages along the Ghaggar river following heavy rainfall in its catchment area and the opening of Sukhna Lake floodgates.
Villages along the Ghaggar river embankment near Derabassi were also advised to stay alert, although authorities assured residents there was no cause for panic.
In Hoshiarpur, villages are still reeling from the damage caused by the Chakki Khad tributary of the Beas, which breached embankments and submerged farmlands in Mukerian subdivision. Residents have urged authorities to plug the breaches immediately to prevent further losses.
Farmlands in several villages across Tanda and Mukerian subdivisions have remained submerged for days. Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain visited flood-affected areas of Tanda and Dasuya subdivisions and assured that all efforts were being made to provide timely assistance.
The Ferozepur district remains heavily affected, with nearly 16,000 acres of crops inundated and 62 villages badly hit. Over 2,500 residents have been rescued, and 13 relief camps have been established to shelter displaced families.
Officials also noted that the Pong Dam on the Beas river remains above the danger mark, with water levels at 1,391.98 feet on Friday morning, an outflow of 1,00,614 cusecs, and an inflow of 53,000 cusecs.
Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said, “All INC Punjab MLAs and I have decided to contribute one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund. In solidarity with the flood-affected families of Punjab, this is a humble gesture of empathy in these testing times. I urge all citizens and organisations to come forward for relief and rehabilitation.”
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier stated that his entire cabinet and all AAP MLAs would donate one month's salary towards flood relief efforts.
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar visited the flood-affected Ajnala Assembly constituency, criticising the state government’s utilisation of disaster funds.
“The Central Government has released ₹229 crore out of the allocated ₹611 crore for disaster management in Punjab, but the state government has failed to utilise these funds effectively,” he said. Jakhar added that he would write to the Prime Minister to request additional assistance for Punjab’s flood-affected people.