7,689 people evacuated in Punjab as 836 villages, 1.10 lakh acres of crops hit; flood alert issued in Patiala

CHANDIGARH: The flood situation in Punjab remains critical, with 836 villages and standing crops across more than 1.10 lakh acres affected in eight districts, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar, due to swelling of the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers. So far, 7,689 people have been evacuated to safer locations.

Heavy rains and the rising Ghaggar river, following intense rainfall in its catchment area and the opening of floodgates at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh, have prompted a flood alert in Patiala.

Drones have been pressed into service to deliver relief material, including medicines, dry rations and water bottles, to affected residents in Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district. Meanwhile, amphibious ATOR (All Terrain Off Road) vehicles have been deployed to evacuate stranded villagers in the Ramdas area of Amritsar.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the flood situation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “The heavy flow of water from hilly areas has created havoc for the state. Till date, 14.11 lakh cusecs of water has been received in river Ravi. This is the highest discharge the state has ever received; it was 11.20 lakh cusecs when severe floods struck the state in 1988.” He added that the state government has already written to Haryana and Rajasthan, urging them to release maximum water from the rivers.

“The army has already been deployed in five flood-affected districts and is conducting rescue operations along with the administration using state-of-the-art equipment and machinery,” CM Mann said.

“Seventeen teams of the NDRF have also been deployed to carry out relief measures so that the flood-affected people can be rescued.” He noted that continuous on-ground operations are ongoing to evacuate stranded people, assess damage, and prevent disease outbreaks.