Bihar polls: BJP will be driven out of the state, says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

PATNA: Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Prasad Yadav on Friday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be removed from power in Bihar in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival at Patna airport, Akhilesh said he was in Bihar to participate in the ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra, a campaign aimed at safeguarding citizens' voting rights. He expressed delight at the strong public response the Yatra has received.

“Both Rahul Gandhi (Congress) and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (RJD) have exposed discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar. I am here to lend my support,” he said.

When asked about the political scenario in Bihar, Akhilesh remarked, “We drove the BJP out of Awadh. Now, it will be driven out of Magadh (Bihar).”

He sharply criticised the Election Commission, accusing it of acting like a “Jugaad Aayog” for the BJP government. “The people of Bihar will conduct their own SIR of the Election Commission,” he said, alleging that the BJP was attempting to strip citizens of their constitutionally guaranteed voting rights.