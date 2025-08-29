Congress slams PM Modi, says India being forced to normalise ties with China on Beijing’s terms

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a diplomatic tour of Japan and China, the Congress party has slammed the visit alleging that India is being “forced” to normalise ties with China under pressure, and largely on Beijing’s terms.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed China is exploiting the recent “downturn in Indo-US relations” to its advantage, with India now left with little leverage due to past diplomatic missteps.

“This visit to China marks a moment of reckoning,” Ramesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“We are being pushed to normalise relations with China, with no resolution on the ground and on terms favourable to them."