Congress slams PM Modi, says India being forced to normalise ties with China on Beijing’s terms

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a diplomatic tour of Japan and China, the Congress party has slammed the visit alleging that India is being “forced” to normalise ties with China under pressure, and largely on Beijing’s terms.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed China is exploiting the recent “downturn in Indo-US relations” to its advantage, with India now left with little leverage due to past diplomatic missteps.
“This visit to China marks a moment of reckoning,” Ramesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
“We are being pushed to normalise relations with China, with no resolution on the ground and on terms favourable to them."
The Congress leader referenced the military standoff in eastern Ladakh and Modi's June 2020 statement, "Na koi hamari seema mein ghusa hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai", calling it a "cowardly clean chit" that undermined India's negotiating position.
"China’s jugalbandi with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, exposed by our own military has been forgotten," Ramesh added.
The grand old party also accused PM Modi of neglecting the violence-hit state of Manipur.
"Even as the PM jets off abroad, the long-suffering people of Manipur are still awaiting his visit to heal their wounds,"
"He has simply washed his hands off Manipur," Ramesh said.
Meanwhile, Modi arrived in Tokyo on Thursday, beginning a multi-nation tour aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and promoting India's interests at the global stage.
After Japan, he will head to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.