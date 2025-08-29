EC issues 3 lakh notices over Voter ID discrepancies in Bihar; foreign nationals among those flagged

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued nearly 3 lakh notices to electors in Bihar after Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) found discrepancies in their voter identification documents during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral rolls, sources said on Friday.

According to officials, the discrepancies were discovered during document verification, and in several instances, nationals from neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Afghanistan, were allegedly found in possession of Indian voter identity cards.

“These irregularities surfaced during document checks conducted by EROs, with formal notices issued following detailed field inquiries,” a senior official stated. Each elector flagged in the process has been asked to appear before authorities within seven days to clarify or rectify their records.