Political discourse is turning toxic, violent; parties must stick to principles: BSP chief Mayawati

In a post on X, Mayawati said political discourse has become "toxic and violent" in recent years, especially during elections, even as India face mounting internal and external challenges.

"It is extremely sad and worrying that, while parties are serving political self-interests, the level of politics is falling in the country," she wrote, adding that parties should act on their principles "in the interest of the nation and crores of poor and common people."

Mayawati also took strong exception to 'derogatory, indecent and unparliamentary' remarks being made publicly about people holding high positions in government and non-government institutions, and politics.

She said that such comments tarnish the country's image.

"In this context, what has recently been seen and heard in Bihar is also a matter of grave concern," she said, without naming anyone.