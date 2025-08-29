SP, Congress conspired to change demography in Sambhal, says CM Yogi

Yogi added that whenever the opposition came to power, they promoted mafias, encouraged hooliganism, and snatched the rights of the poor. However, the people have now rejected them.

Referring to the derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a recent INDIA bloc rally in Bihar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Such statements reflect the opposition’s frustration and their mindset. People who stoop down to this level do not deserve a place in politics." He added, "They must understand that Prime Minister Modi is the world’s most popular leader, and using abusive language against him is like spitting at the sun—it only falls back on them. Their words have not just targeted one individual, but have insulted 140 crore Indians.”

He said that now, instead of appeasement, the government was moving towards empowerment through satisfaction, which had helped lift six crore people above the poverty line in the last eight years. CM Yogi said the double-engine government in UP had eradicated the mafia culture and placed the state on the path of development.

He accused the previous governments of assigning a mafia to every district that looted, disrupted development schemes, and snatched the rights of the poor. “But the double-engine government eliminated mafias and implemented One District One Product and One District One Medical College.”