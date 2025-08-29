'Will you let your votes be stolen? Bihar has answered loudly', says Rahul Gandhi in Siwan

Referring to recent revelations of electoral irregularities in Mahadevapura, Karnataka, the Congress leader claimed it was only the beginning, and that evidence of vote theft would soon be exposed across the country.

He warned that electoral fraud is just the first step in a wider campaign to strip marginalised communities of their rights. “Stealing votes is the beginning of snatching away the rights of the poor, Dalits, minorities, and EBCs. Soon, this government will come for your ration cards, your land, and your dignity,” he said.

Drawing parallels with pre-Independence India, Rahul reminded the crowd of how Dalits were treated before the Constitution came into effect. He accused the BJP of seeking to destroy the Constitution and eliminate the rights of the most vulnerable sections of society.

Gandhi was accompanied by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, along with other senior leaders of the INDIA bloc. The Voter Adhikar Yatra is scheduled to enter Saran district on its 20th day, Saturday.