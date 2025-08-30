11, including 5 children, dead as heavy rains trigger cloudburst, landslide in J&K

The MeT had predicted heavy rains, cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods in the Jammu region, including Ramban district. Ramban and other parts of the region experienced heavy rainfall overnight.

Meanwhile, a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains struck Badar village in the Mahore area of Reasi district. Sources said a house was flattened by the landslide, and seven people present inside—including a couple and their five children—are feared dead.

The couple has been identified as 38-year-old Nazir Ahmed and his wife, Wazira Begum.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with SDRF, police, civil agencies, and locals working to reach those trapped in the debris.

There have been multiple cloudburst incidents in J&K in the last fortnight, causing significant loss of life. On August 14, a cloudburst triggered landslides and flash floods in the remote Chesoti village of mountainous Kishtwar district, on the route to Mata Machail temple, killing 68 people. Thirty-two people are still missing, and rescue operations continue.

On August 26, a landslide triggered by a massive cloudburst struck the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine, killing 34 people, mostly pilgrims, and injuring 23 others. Relief and rescue operations at the site are still ongoing.