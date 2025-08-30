'Hardest slap of reality': BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi after 7.8 per cent GDP growth in Q1

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, following India’s stronger-than-expected economic growth.

The recent data said that the Indian economy expanded by 7.8% in the first quarter of the year, highest in five quarters, despite global challenges such as US tariffs.

The impressive GDP growth, largely driven by strong performance in the agricultural sector, prompted BJP leaders to criticise Gandhi, who had recently labelled the Indian economy as “dead.”

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan described the GDP data as a “hardest slap of reality” for Gandhi, saying, “Those who called it a 'dead economy' must now realise that India is a 'long live economy', driven by the sweat of farmers, the innovation of scientists, and the resilience of 140 crore Indians.”

Chouhan also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting that India is on its path to becoming a fully self-reliant and developed nation.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal echoed these sentiments, calling the growth a "resounding response" to pessimists like Gandhi. He emphasised that India’s future is bright, with exports expected to rise even further this year.