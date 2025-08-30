'Hardest slap of reality': BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi after 7.8 per cent GDP growth in Q1

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, following India’s stronger-than-expected economic growth.
The recent data said that the Indian economy expanded by 7.8% in the first quarter of the year, highest in five quarters, despite global challenges such as US tariffs.
The impressive GDP growth, largely driven by strong performance in the agricultural sector, prompted BJP leaders to criticise Gandhi, who had recently labelled the Indian economy as “dead.”
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan described the GDP data as a “hardest slap of reality” for Gandhi, saying, “Those who called it a 'dead economy' must now realise that India is a 'long live economy', driven by the sweat of farmers, the innovation of scientists, and the resilience of 140 crore Indians.”
Chouhan also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting that India is on its path to becoming a fully self-reliant and developed nation.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal echoed these sentiments, calling the growth a "resounding response" to pessimists like Gandhi. He emphasised that India’s future is bright, with exports expected to rise even further this year.
"India is full of resilience, confidence and is raring to continue to be the fastest growing economy for the next 22 years. India will continue to power on. Our exports will continue to grow, we will do higher exports this year than last year and the future is extremely bright," Goyal said on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai.
BJP leaders also took to social media to criticise Gandhi. Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT cell, posted, “For the acerbic, delusional, frustrated Rahul Gandhi, the latest GDP numbers are the hardest slap of reality." He added that the 7.8% growth shows India's resilience and continued success, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing economies globally.
Gandhi had recently attacked the BJP-led government, echoing criticisms made by former US President Donald Trump, who described India's economy as “dead” amid escalating trade tensions. Gandhi alleged that the Modi government had damaged the country's economic, defence, and foreign policies.